Kansas sweeps Big 12 weekly honors

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Lagerald Vick and redshirt junior Dedric Lawson came up big in the Jayhawks’ overtime win against Stanford on Dec. 1 and have been rewarded for their efforts. Vick has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, while Lawson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the conference, the league announced Monday.

In KU’s 90-84 overtime win against Stanford Dec. 1, Vick scored 19 of his 27 points in the final 7:30 of regulation and overtime. The Memphis guard made a 3-pointer with just under seven seconds remaining to send the game into the extra period. Vick then scored KU’s first eight points in OT. His seven 3-pointers marked the third time this season he has made seven or more treys.

Lawson tallied his third-straight and fourth double-double of the season with 24 points and 15 rebounds against the Cardinal. The Memphis forward was 10-for-11 from the free throw line and his 15 rebounds marked a season high. Lawson has now scored 24 or more points in three-straight games and 20-plus four times this season.

Through games of Dec. 2, Vick leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.8 points per game. He also leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 59.6 and in 3-pointers made per game at 4.7. Lawson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He leads the conference in rebounds at 11.2 per game and his 18.8 scoring average is fifth in the league.

Kansas is 4-for-4 in Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season with Vick and Lawson each being named twice. This is the second time KU has swept the weekly honors in 2018-19 as Lawson was the player and freshman guard Quentin Grimes the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 12. Additionally, this is the second time in the 23-year history of the Big 12 that Kansas has swept the weekly honor twice in one season with the other in 2013-14.