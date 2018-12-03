Salina, KS

Now: 24 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 24 ° | Lo: 19 °

Kansas sweeps Big 12 weekly honors

KU Athletics ReleaseDecember 3, 2018

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Lagerald Vick and redshirt junior Dedric Lawson came up big in the Jayhawks’ overtime win against Stanford on Dec. 1 and have been rewarded for their efforts. Vick has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week, while Lawson is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the conference, the league announced Monday.

In KU’s 90-84 overtime win against Stanford Dec. 1, Vick scored 19 of his 27 points in the final 7:30 of regulation and overtime. The Memphis guard made a 3-pointer with just under seven seconds remaining to send the game into the extra period. Vick then scored KU’s first eight points in OT. His seven 3-pointers marked the third time this season he has made seven or more treys.

Lawson tallied his third-straight and fourth double-double of the season with 24 points and 15 rebounds against the Cardinal. The Memphis forward was 10-for-11 from the free throw line and his 15 rebounds marked a season high. Lawson has now scored 24 or more points in three-straight games and 20-plus four times this season.

Through games of Dec. 2, Vick leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.8 points per game. He also leads the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 59.6 and in 3-pointers made per game at 4.7. Lawson is the only player in the Big 12 averaging a double-double. He leads the conference in rebounds at 11.2 per game and his 18.8 scoring average is fifth in the league.

Kansas is 4-for-4 in Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season with Vick and Lawson each being named twice. This is the second time KU has swept the weekly honors in 2018-19 as Lawson was the player and freshman guard Quentin Grimes the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 12. Additionally, this is the second time in the 23-year history of the Big 12 that Kansas has swept the weekly honor twice in one season with the other in 2013-14.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

No. 2 Kansas storms back to top Stanford in O...

December 1, 2018 9:57 pm

KU’s Williams, K-State’s Risner H...

November 28, 2018 4:56 pm

No. 2 Jayhawks run past No. 5 Volunteers for ...

November 24, 2018 9:09 am

Jayhawks fall to No. 11 Texas, 24-17, on Seni...

 9:06 am

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Discount on Kenwood Cove Season Pas...

Even though it is cold outside it might be a good time to purchase a little bit of summer. Kenwood C...

December 3, 2018 Comments

Hunt and Kraemer Earn KCAC Men̵...

Sports News

December 3, 2018

Kansas sweeps Big 12 weekly honors

Sports News

December 3, 2018

Motorcycle Stolen from Auto Lot

Kansas News

December 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Discount on Kenwood Cove ...
December 3, 2018Comments
Motorcycle Stolen from Au...
December 3, 2018Comments
Flee and Elude Arrest
December 3, 2018Comments
Burglar Awakes Homeowner
December 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH