Kansas Suspect Caught in California

A Kansas man who led law enforcement on a high speed pursuit earlier this month, and fired shots at them, has been caught in California.

On Wednesday the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that William Thomas Frederick had been captured in Red Bluff, California.

According to the agency, Frederick was a suspect in an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of April 1st. During a pursuit involving sheriff deputies and a Hoisington Police Officer, he allegedly fired shots at the officers.

Frederick was an absconder from community corrections at the time of the incident. He had been listed as an absconder on February 27th. It is not known how many violations he had committed prior to being listed as an absconder.

Frederick is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree, Aggravated Assault of Law Enforcement Officer, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer. The bond on the warrants has been set at $100,000.

The Sheriff’s office will be in contact with California authorities to facilitate extradition. Frederick will be transported back to Barton County as soon as extradition proceedings are complete.

Credit for his capture goes to the outstanding work by the United States Marshal’s Office