Kansas Suppliers Power Artemis Rocket

Todd PittengerNovember 19, 2022

The success of the Artemis I rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center is good news for over a dozen businesses who are suppliers for the project.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran is the lead Republican on a legislative subcommittee which has jurisdiction over NASA.

“Congratulations to NASA and Kansas suppliers on a successful Artemis I launch from the Kennedy Space Center this week,” said Sen. Moran. “As the top appropriator for NASA, I have spent the last several years traveling to NASA equities and suppliers across Kansas and the nation who have spent years working to advance the Artemis Mission. To see the successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center was humbling knowing the dedication and talent that was years in the making to reach this accomplishment. Sixteen suppliers across Kansas helped make this mission a success, and many more will be involved in the years to come.”

“This week marked a new era for our nation’s space program,” continued Sen. Moran. “I look forward to continuing to support this important mission, and to see firsthand the benefits that will stem from this new exciting era of space exploration.”

In 2018 and 2019, Sen. Moran hosted then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in Kansas. Earlier this summer, Sen. Moran hosted NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Kansas.

Kansas Suppliers Connected to Artemis:

  1. Fastenair Corp. – Wichita
  2. MPM Inc. – Wichita
  3. Pasternack Enterprises Inc. – Wichita
  4. Wichita State University – Wichita
  5. Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp. – Wichita
  6. Galaxy Technologies Inc. – Winfield
  7. Firelake – Arrowhead NASA Services – Lawrence
  8. US Bank National Association – Overland Park
  9. YRC Inc. – Overland Park
  10. NDT Supply Com Inc. – Lenexa
  11. Mid-State Aerospace Inc. – Olathe
  12. Smiths Interconnect Americas Inc. – Kansas City
  13. Heartland Precision Fasteners Inc. – New Century
  14. Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises – Derby
  15. DJ Engineering Inc. – Augusta

 

