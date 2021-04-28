Kansas Summit On Agricultural Growth Coming in Aug.

Save the date for the sixth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth being held Thursday, August 26, at the Manhattan Conference Center in Manhattan, Kansas.
The 2021 Summit will be a celebration of agriculture featuring discussions on common crossover topics and presentations by influential leaders in agriculture. We will also share updates on all 18 sectors of Kansas agriculture and discuss outcomes that have been identified for growth in these sectors.
Please continue to check for more information as it is released.
If you have questions regarding the Summit, please email Brittney Grother at [email protected] or call 785-564-6700.
2021 Ag Summit Social Event
2021 Ag Summit Virtual Sectors
More details, including registration information and sector documents, will be available in the coming weeks.
AGRICULTURAL
TECHNOLOGY (includes UAS)
ANIMAL HEALTH
BEEF
CORN
COTTON
EQUINE
FEED & FORAGE
FOOD PROCESSING /
PET FOOD
PORK
POULTRY
SOYBEANS &
OTHER OILSEEDS
SPECIALTY CROPS
SPECIALTY LIVESTOCK
WHEAT
