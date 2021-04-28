Kansas Summit On Agricultural Growth Coming in Aug.

Save the date for the sixth annual Kansas Governor’s Summit on Agricultural Growth being held Thursday, August 26, at the Manhattan Conference Center in Manhattan, Kansas.

The 2021 Summit will be a celebration of agriculture featuring discussions on common crossover topics and presentations by influential leaders in agriculture. We will also share updates on all 18 sectors of Kansas agriculture and discuss outcomes that have been identified for growth in these sectors. Please continue to check for more information as it is released. If you have questions regarding the Summit, please email Brittney Grother at [email protected] or call 785-564-6700.

2021 Ag Summit Social Event

We will kick off the 2021 Ag Summit with an optional social event on the eve of the Summit. Details for this event are still being worked out, but please mark your calendar for the evening of Wednesday, August 25. Details will be released as they come available.

2021 Ag Summit Virtual Sectors

These sessions, held prior to the Ag Summit, will be designed to identify significant action items and the next steps that will be taken to move forward for growth in the different sectors of Kansas agriculture. These meetings will be a place where agriculture leaders from across the state can gather to network, collaborate, and engage with farmers, ranchers, agribusiness owners, and industry professionals from throughout all corners of Kansas. Some or all of the sessions will be held in a virtual format. More details, including registration information and sector documents, will be available in the coming weeks.