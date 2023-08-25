Kansas Submits $451M Plan to Expand High-Speed Internet

Kansas is planning to expand broadband access to areas of the state where it is not easily accessible.

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development has submitted the state’s comprehensive Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Five-Year Action Plan (FYAP) to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The required action plan details how universal connection will happen in Kansas, and the planned use of the $451 million NTIA has allocated to the state.

According to Governor Laura Kelly’s Office, submitting the FYAP is a crucial step in securing federal funding for the state’s broadband initiatives. The plan outlines the path to making high-speed internet available to all Kansans, with a focus on unserved and underserved areas.

The BEAD FYAP consists of a comprehensive strategy that includes the Kansas Office of Broadband Development’s (KOBD) vision to provide universal access to quality broadband, with specific goals and objectives aimed at broadband coverage, adoption rates, and economic growth. This plan also identifies existing programs and assets to reduce overlap and to leverage resources.

The plan identifies challenges such as supply chain constraints, labor shortages, digital skill gaps, and how to overcome these obstacles. Presenting a projected timeline, costs and strategies to close gaps in broadband service and ways to ensure fair digital access, the FYAP aligns with state agencies and partners, including NTIA, the federal funding agency.

The plan’s alignment with NTIA guidelines, its inclusive approach, and its strategies to address challenges reflect the state’s commitment to empowering Kansans with essential connectivity.

