Kansas Still The Country’s No. 1 Producer of Wheat

Jeremy BohnJuly 10, 2019

If there was ever a doubt of who produces the most wheat, the state of Kansas blew away every other state in winter wheat harvested and sold in 2018.

While harvest is still rolling in some parts of the state for 2019, the US Department of Agriculture released a graphic on its social media pages this week showing the states with most winter wheat sold in 2018. Kansas was 2018’s top producer and it wasn’t even close.

The USDA says Kansas sold $1.37 billion in winter wheat for 2018. The next closest state is Washington with just over $677 million sold. Overall, the United States produced nearly $6 billion worth of winter wheat in 2018 alone.

Border states Oklahoma, Colorado and Nebraska were also productive in winter wheat sales, as all three states were in the top 10.

The U.S. produced nearly $6 billion worth of winter wheat last year, with the Sunflower State harvesting the most 🌾 #harvest2019

Posted by U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, July 8, 2019

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

