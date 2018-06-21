Kansas State Polytechnic Awards Prestigious Scholarships

Totaling more than $240,000 over the next four years, the top scholarships at Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus will be helping five Kansas high school seniors achieve their educational dreams when classes begin this fall.

Wesley Elliott, Salina, has been chosen to receive Kansas State Polytechnic’s 2018 Vanier Presidential Scholarship. The $20,000-per-year award, worth $80,000 over four years, requires a minimum ACT score of 32 and a 3.85 GPA. The scholarship also gives its recipient a one-time $2,000 stipend to participate in an education abroad program.

Reanna Masenthin, Bennington, Treyton Coats, Hanston, Brayden Kuntz, Salina, and Hunter Williamson, Wichita, have been selected to receive the 2018 Vanier Bluemont Scholarship. The $10,000-per-year scholarship, worth $40,000 over four years, requires a minimum ACT score of 32 or a 3.8 GPA.

Both financial awards are considered Kansas State Polytechnic’s most prestigious, honoring students for their high academic achievement with the campus’s largest scholarship value.

A graduate of Salina High School South, Elliott has had an interest in technology since he was a child and took computer programming in high school, both of which helped pave the way for him to major in computer systems technology at Kansas State Polytechnic. Elliott says he’s excited to attend college for the challenge and appreciates receiving the Vanier Presidential Scholarship, not only for the financial assistance it provides but also because it recognizes his academic dedication.

“It’s an affirmation that my efforts in school have amounted to something and that hard work is still valued,” Elliott said.

Masenthin, a graduate of Bennington High School; Coats, a graduate of Hodgeman County High School; and Williamson, a graduate of Wichita Heights High School, will all enter the professional pilot program this fall. For each, studying aviation is a longtime dream because their love of flying was a seed planted at an early age.

“When I was younger, I flew a lot and each time it was exhilarating,” Williamson said. “This scholarship will ensure that I will be able to accomplish my dreams as well as challenge myself to keep working hard. I’m excited to begin flying in college and meet all of my fellow aspiring pilots.”

Kuntz, a graduate of Salina Central High School, plans to major in mechanical engineering technology at Kansas State Polytechnic because he enjoys being creative and thinking outside of the box. He says the Vanier Bluemont Scholarship is more than just money — it’s a motivator that will push him to do his best every year.