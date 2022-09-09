Salina, KS

Kansas State Fair Kicks Off Today in Hutchinson

MetrosourceSeptember 9, 2022

The Kansas State Fair kicks off today in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Fair organizers say this year’s event boasts a new-and-improved Lake Talbott state area for all the live entertainment, plus don’t miss out on all the great food, fun and rides on the Midway.

Gates open today at 11 a.m. Then, starting a 5 p.m., there’s the fair’s ‘Battle of the Bands,’ with five acts competing for up to two grand in cash and an opening-act gig during the fair.

For more information on what this year’ Kansas State Fair has to offer or to buy tickets, log on to kansasstatefair-dot-com.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

