Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 74 °

Kansas State Fair Cancelled

KSAL StaffJuly 13, 2020

The 2020 Kansas State Fair has been cancelled. The fair board Monday morning voted to cancel the event due to to COVID-19 concerns.

Fair authorities had recommended that Kansas join other regional states in skipping similar events this year.

The state fair contributes an estimated $74.6 million to the Kansas economy annually, according to a 2018 report by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. The economic impact in the Fair’s 60-mile radius is more than $40 million.

This will be the first time in over 100 years there has not been a Kansas State Fair.

The first official Kansas State Fair was held in Hutchinson in 1913. For 107 uninterrupted years, the Fair has been the state’s largest gathering of Kansans. Not even the Spanish flu or World Wars could halt the annual end-of-summer rite.

This year’s Kansas State Fair had been scheduled Sept. 11-20.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Man Killed in Motorcycle Cra...

Salina Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man driving his m...

July 13, 2020 Comments

Kansas State Fair Cancelled

COVID-19 Top News

July 13, 2020

KSAL Sports Vault

Sports News

July 13, 2020

Sporting suffers late 2-1 loss to M...

Sports News

July 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Eisenhower Virtual Event ...
July 13, 2020Comments
Grant Application Process...
July 13, 2020Comments
OPINION: Professors Call ...
July 13, 2020Comments
Candidate Forum This Week
July 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH