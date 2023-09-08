Kansas State Fair Begins

One of the biggest annual events in Kansas, which has been going on for over 100 years, gets underway this weekend. The Kansas State Fair starts Friday in Hutchinson with a slew of live entertainment and family fun.

The annual fair, one of the most popular public events in the Sunflower State, boasts a slew of live-music acts both at the Grandstand and in the smaller People’s Bank & Trust Arena on the fairgrounds’ west side.

Fair favorites like the butter sculpture and Pronto Pups will be back. There also will be multiple new food items to try, including among others:

Wagyu Gourmet Hot Dog (Carrie’s Beer Garden)

Bacon and Bleu Burger (Carrie’s Beer Garden)

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll (Carrie’s Beer Garden)

Pizza Box Nachos (Charlie’s Wine & Beer Garden)

Dessert Nachos (Charlie’s Wine & Beer Garden)

Deep fried pie with ice cream (Mid State Cookers)

Frozen Cocoa (Deetz Concession)

Jalapeno Popper Pizza (Leimon’s Pizzeria, Inc.)

Sopapilla Cheesecake (CJ Griffin)

Flaming Hot Cheeto Corn (Bravada, Inc.)

The Kansas State Fair runs Friday September 8th through Sunday, September 17th.

_ _ _

Kansas State Fair Complete Schedule

Photo via Kansas State Fair