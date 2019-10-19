Kansas State defeats TCU 24-17; Post Game Audio and Stats

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Coming off of their second bye week in the first seven weeks of the college football season, Kansas State was hungry for a win. It had been over a month since the Wildcats’ last victory.

Early in the first quarter, Jonathan Alexander blocked a TCU punt and fell on it at the Horned Frog 20 yard line, setting up the game’s first score. Skylar Thompson would find Nick Lenners in the end zone, the first score by a Wildcat tight end since 2014.

The two teams would trade blows in a defensive battle, but Kansas State took a 14-10 advantage into the locker room.

Throughout the game, the Wildcats struggled to establish a solid run game, but continually made big plays when it mattered most. Specifically, an 11 play, 95 yard drive that would result in the game-winning touchdown from Skylar Thompson.

“We said ‘let’s be aggressive.'” said K-State Head Coach Chris Klieman, speaking about the aforementioned drive. “You know it was good stuff.”

On the drive, Skylar Thompson took a well-timed quarterback draw 61 yards to help push K-State into TCU territory and shift the momentum of the game, as well as converting a 4th and one inside TCU territory, prolonging the drive and ultimately lead to the game-winning score.

The Wildcats as a whole were still not as crisp as Coach Klieman would have liked, but post game he praised his team for making plays when it mattered and putting themselves in a position to win.

Coach Chris Klieman’s full post game press conference, as well as comments from a number of Wildcats can be heard below.

With the win, Kansas State snapped a two-game losing skid, improving their record to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play. TCU falls to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play as well, following the loss.

K-State will return to Bill Snyder Family Stadium next week for likely their toughest task of the season when they play host to Heisman candidate Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners in an 11 a.m. kickoff.

POST GAME AUDIO

Chris Klieman Post Game

Skylar Thompson

Denzel Goolsby

Nick Lenners

Jordan Mittie

Devin Anctil

POST GAME STATS

STAT TCU KSU Score 17 24 1st Downs 22 14 Rush-Yds 40-228 33-94 Pass Yds 138 172 Ps Com-Att-Int 18-31-0 11-23-0 Total Plays-Yds 71-366 56-266 Fumb. Ret.-Yds 0-0 0-0 Punt Ret.-Yds 0-0 2-26 Kick Ret.-Yds 1-17 3-79 Int. Ret.-Yds 0-0 0-0 Punts (Number-Avg.) 7-30.9 7-49 Fumb.-Lost 0-0 1-0 Penalties-Yds 5-38 8-79 Possession Time 31:41 28:17 3rd Down Conv. 5 of 14 4 of 13 4th Down Conv. 0 of 1 1 of 1 Red Zn Scores-Opp 2 of 2 4 of 4

TCU

QB – Max Duggan: 16/29 – 132 yds, 13 rush, 130 yds, 1 TD

RB – Sewo Olonilua: 12 rush, 56 yds, 1 TD

RB – Darius Anderson: 13 rush, 56 yds

KANSAS STATE

QB – Skylar Thompson: 11/23 – 172 yds, 2 pass TD, 10 rush, 68 yds, 1 TD rush

RB – James Gilbert: 14 ush, 38 yds

WR – Malik Knowles: 3 receptions, 48 yds

WR – Wykeen Gill: 3 receptions, 45 yds, 1 TD

TE – Nick Lenners 2 receptions, 34 yds, 1 TD

SCORING SUMMARY

1st – Nick Lenners 21 yard pass from Skylar Thompson (Lynch kick). 7-0, 9:56

2nd – Sewo Olonilua 9 yard run (Song kick). 7-7, 13:43

2nd – Wykeen Gill 13 yard pass from Skylar Thompson (Lynch kick). 14-7, 5:30

2nd – Jonathan Song 36 yard field goal. 14-10, 0:33

3rd – Blake Lynch 21 yard field goal. 17-10, 11:30

3rd – Max Duggan 46 yard run (Song kick). 17-17, 8:42

4th – Skylar Thompson 3 yard run (Lynch kick). 24-17, 2:45

FINAL – Kansas State 24, TCU 17

featured image courtesy of Charlie Riedel, AP