Kansas State at TCU; TCU at Iowa State Women’s Basketball Games Canceled

The Big 12 Conference announces that TCU’s next two women’s basketball games, scheduled for January 17 against Kansas State and January 20 at Iowa State, have been canceled as TCU does not have enough available players.



Per Conference rule, the member institution unable to field a team will forfeit the contest if no extraordinary circumstances exist.



As a result, Iowa State and Kansas State will each gain a win in the league standings while TCU picks up two losses. Overall records will not be impacted as per NCAA policy.