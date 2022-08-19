Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 69 °

Kansas Sports Betting Begins Sept 1st

Todd PittengerAugust 19, 2022

It’s official – sports betting at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos starts September 1st.
As reported by the Kansas STate Lottery, sports betting will be included at the following casoinos:

  • Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Ford County
  • Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane
  • Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway
  • Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel in Pittsburg

The lottery said a soft launch is planned for September 1st, with a full roll-out on September 8th, allowing the casinos to accept sports betting for the first NFL game on September 8th. Tribal casinos are also working with the state to be able to take bets at that point, as well.

The sports betting legislation signed into law in May also allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Kansas Sports Betting Begins Sept 1...

It's official - sports betting at Kansas' four state-owned casinos starts September 1st. As reporte...

August 19, 2022 Comments

Algae Prompts 14 Health Advisories

Kansas News

August 19, 2022

Cowboy Football Looks to Take A Ste...

Sports News

August 18, 2022

Boil Water Advisory For Sundowner W...

Kansas News

August 18, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Sports Betting Beg...
August 19, 2022Comments
Algae Prompts 14 Health A...
August 19, 2022Comments
Boil Water Advisory For S...
August 18, 2022Comments
Winter Storm Costs to Imp...
August 18, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra