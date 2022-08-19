Kansas Sports Betting Begins Sept 1st

It’s official – sports betting at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos starts September 1st.

As reported by the Kansas STate Lottery, sports betting will be included at the following casoinos:

Boot Hill Casino & Resort in Ford County

Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel in Pittsburg

The lottery said a soft launch is planned for September 1st, with a full roll-out on September 8th, allowing the casinos to accept sports betting for the first NFL game on September 8th. Tribal casinos are also working with the state to be able to take bets at that point, as well.

The sports betting legislation signed into law in May also allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering.