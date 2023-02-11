Kansas Splits Two Games on Friday

Game One Box Score | Game Two Box Score | Schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. – Kansas split its two games on Friday, beating North Carolina State by a score of 12-6, before falling to No. 12 Arizona 15-2 in Tucson, Ariz. at the Candrea Classic.

GAME ONE

In the first game of the day, Kansas jumped out to a six-run lead early. In the top of the first, junior designated hitter Lyric Moore hit a double to the right–field gap, bringing in senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson and junior pitcher/outfielder Savanna DesRochers. In the very next at-bat, sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno hit a two-run home run to the right field, her first home run of the season.

In the third, Bruno smashed a solo-home run, her first career multi-homer game. After sophomore second baseman Sara Roszak was hit by a pitch, freshman left fielder Aynslee Linduff produced her first career hit, a double into the left-center gap bringing in Roszak. After a throwing error by NC State’s third baseman, junior outfielder Sophia Buzard crossed home plate, giving the Jayhawks a 11-0 lead.

NC State got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. The Wolfpack drew two walks and reached first on a fielding error by Anderson that would have ended the inning. With the bases loaded, NC State singled to left, bringing home two runners. In the next at-bat, NC State scored two more runs after a fielding error by freshman left fielder Hailey Cripe. The Wolfpack hit another double, scoring one more before the Jayhawks got out of the inning.

Junior transfer Addison Purvis made her first start in the circle for KU, allowing no earned runs in 3.2 innings pitched and striking out five batters. Freshman pitcher Lizzy Ludwig replacde Purvis in the fourth and finished the game, striking out three batters. This was Ludwig’s first action as a Jayhawk.

“I think we had first game jitters yesterday, but today we came out swinging the bat like I actually thought we would and could,” Head Coach Jennifer McFalls said. “We got some good stuff from Addison in the circle and then closing it out with Lizzy coming in as relief. I think finishing those three innings were huge for her. I think we’re settling in a little bit and getting a lot more confident.

GAME TWO

In the second game of the day, Kansas fell to an early six-run deficit against No. 12 Arizona. After scoring one run in the first, Arizona responded with five runs in the second.

In the top of the third, senior center fielder Shayna Espy hit a two-run home run to right field, bringing in senior shortstop Haleigh Harper.

The Wildcats responded, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the third In the bottom of the fourth, Kansas gave up two runs on two hits to the Wildcats, giving Arizona a 15-2 lead. The game ended after five innings due to the run rule.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its play in the Candrea Classic on Saturday, facing off against Long Beach State (10:30 a.m. CT) and North Carolina State (1:00 p.m. CT).