Kansas Specialty Crop Grant Opportunity

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. Funds for the program are awarded to the agency by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

The funds are in turn granted to projects and organizations to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops by leveraging efforts to market and promote specialty crops; assisting producers with research and development relevant to specialty crops; expanding availability and access to specialty crops; and addressing local, regional and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers. Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

Applications will be evaluated by a team of external reviewers. The team will rate proposals on their ability to successfully promote specialty crops in Kansas and make a positive impact on the Kansas economy. Those recommendations will be submitted to the Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, who will make the final awards. In 2021, Kansas has been allocated more than $338,000 for this program.

Applications are due to KDA no later than 5:00 p.m. CDT on May 21, 2021. For more information, including the Request for Application form and additional guidance about the grant program and the grant application process, go to the KDA website at: agriculture.ks.gov/specialtycrop.

