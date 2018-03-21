Kansas Special Edition Bobblehead Unveiled

MILWAUKEE, Wi. – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobblehead commemorating the University of Kansas’ three Men’s Basketball NCAA Division 1 National Championships. The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to just 360, are only available in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum’s Online Store and at The Hoop Shop at the College Basketball Experience in Kansas City, Missouri. They were produced to commemorate the 10th and 30th anniversaries of the 2008 and 1988 National Championships as well as the 1952 National Championship

The bobblehead features University of Kansas mascot, Big Jay, in a red Jayhawks jersey on a logo-shaped base. Big Jay is holding two replica National Championship trophies with one additional replica trophy on the base. A commemorative backing lists the years of Kansas’ National Championships as well as the “Beware of “The Phog”” banner.

The bobbleheads are available in the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum Online Store as well as at The Hoop Shop at the College Basketball Experience. The bobbleheads are available online for $40 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The bobbleheads are available at The Hoop Shop beginning at 10am on Wednesday for $45 each plus tax. The Hoop Shop at the College Basketball Experience is located at 1401 Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, and is connected to the Sprint Center, which is hosting The Big 12 Tournament beginning on Wednesday.

“This bobblehead is the perfect way for Kansas fans to commemorate the school’s national championships,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “These will be cherished collectibles that celebrate the tremendous success of Kansas’ basketball program.”

In 2016, the National Bobblehead HOF and Museum created a series of bobbleheads commemorating teams that won Men’s Basketball National Championships. The Kansas bobblehead featured Big Jay in a white Jayhawks’ jersey and sold out quickly.

The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead HOF by FOCO.

