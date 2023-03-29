Kansas Shuts Out Kansas City, 6-0

Box Score | Season Stats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas softball (18-12) took care of business posting a 6-0 shutout at Kansas City (5-25) Tuesday night at Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City.

“We needed this game tonight, to kind of get things going again,” Kansas head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “Having the weekend off was really good for us, to catch our breath and clear our minds a little bit. We still have work to do, and now it’s all about Baylor. We have to get back to work tomorrow, work on some things offensively that we didn’t get done tonight. Overall, I was really pleased with our compete factor and am looking forward to getting work done before heading to Waco.”

Junior right-hander Addison Purvis got another quality start in the circle for Kansas, pitching 4.0 scoreless innings and picking up the win. Purvis allowed just one hit with two strikeouts as she improved to 6-2 for the season.

After two scoreless innings, the Jayhawks got on the board in the top of the third. Freshman outfielder Presley Limbaugh reached first thanks to a Kansas City error. After stealing third, Limbaugh advanced home thanks to another throwing error by the Roos, giving KU a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Kansas added four runs off of two hits and one Kansas City error. After junior catcher Lyric Moore reached first on a fielding error, freshman outfielder Aynslee Linduff took a walk, putting runners on first and second. In the next at-bat, both Moore and Linduff stole a base, putting both in scoring position. Junior utility player/pitcher Savanna DesRochers hit her first single of the night over the second baseman’s head, scoring two runs and giving the Jayhawks a 3-0 lead.

Later in the fourth, senior center fielder Shayna Espy doubled to left center scoring two runs and extending the Jayhawk’s lead to 5-0.

DesRochers came in for relief in the bottom of the fifth. She threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk.

Kansas was held scoreless until the top of the seventh. After a Limbaugh triple, sophomore Olivia Bruno hit a line drive single through the left side, enough to score Limbaugh and extending the Jayhawk’s lead to 6-0.

Espy, Limbaugh and DesRochers posted multiple hits for the contest.

NOTES

The Jayhawks improved to 11-0 when they score at least six runs this season.

Olivia Bruno extends her hitting streak to a team-high seven games with a single in the seventh inning.

Presley Limbaugh recorded her fifth multi-hit game of the season, recording a single and a triple.

UP NEXT

Kansas opens Big 12 play at No. 21 Baylor March 31-April 2.