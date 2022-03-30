Kansas Shrine Bowl Releases Updated 2022 Roster

KANSAS– The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the latest updated roster for the 2022 game, taking place Saturday, July 23rd, 7 p.m., Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University. Due to college commitments some players were unable to either accept their initial invitation or fulfil their commitment this year. “Every year we have some changes after our original selections are made,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “Fortunately for us, Kansas is blessed with a wealth of talented players and these guys are certainly ready to play in our game; this is going to be a great game.”

The 2022 East Squad has added Robby Bolin from Washburn-Rural (6A), Kaden Fields from Osawatomie (3A), Truman Juelsgaard from Lawrence (6A), Andrew Long from Blue Valley (6A), Eduardo Lopez from Wellsville (2A), Brooks Lowe from Blue Valley West (6A), Kenrick Osei-Bonsu from Olathe North (6A), and Isiah Tyson from Parsons (3A).

The 2022 West Squad has added Trey Harmison from Riley County.

All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children, now known as Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s offers care for a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care, and sports medicine. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

The 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played at Carnie Smith Stadium, on the campus of Pittsburg State University, on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Additional information is available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling 913-602-8656.

For more information contact B.J. Harris, Executive Director, at [email protected] or (913) 388-0837.

Full release with updated rosters is attached and can also be found at https://www.kansasshrinebowl.com/press-releases.html