Kansas Shrine Bowl names Brice Kesler as New Executive Director

KANSAS- The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is pleased to announce Brice Kesler as its new Executive Director effective January 1, 2024. Kesler will replace B.J. Harris, whose resignation was accepted in November to step down at the end of 2023 to pursue additional career opportunities.



“Hiring Brice to take on the role of Executive Director is another step in the right direction for the Kansas Shrine Bowl,” said Drew Couch, 2024 President of the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors. “We put on a grand event with our football game to raise money for Shrine Kids. With the addition of our wrestling event and hopefully others in the future, Brice is the guy that will help lead the Kansas Shrine Bowl organization into the future.”



Brice has served as the Business & Office Manager for the Kansas Shrine Bowl since March of 2021. Prior to joining the Kansas Shrine Bowl staff, Brice’s career began as a Business Development Executive and Sports Director for Rocking M Media in Goodland, Kansas. Brice then moved to North Platte, Nebraska to become the Sports Director at Eagle Radio before returning to Kansas and becoming part of the Kansas Shrine Bowl staff.



“I’m honored and thankful to the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors for awarding me this opportunity to lead such a wonderful organization,” said Brice Kesler. “Seeing the impact that this organization has on children and families from all across the state and beyond is a powerful motivator. I’m excited to be in a position to lead that effort forward and continue to promote the tremendous work done by Shriners in Kansas through the lens of our premier all-star events.”



Alongside new Executive Director Brice Kesler, Whitney Kesler will continue her role as Events & Business Manager for the Kansas Shrine Bowl. Whitney joined the Kansas Shrine Bowl staff in May of 2023 after eight years as the Assistant Director/Sports Coordinator at Baldwin City Recreation Commission. Brice and Whitney will continue to lead the corporate partnership development of the Kansas Shrine Bowl, while exploring new ways to expand the statewide footprint and awareness of the organization and Shriners Children’s.



“Serving in this position has been the most rewarding role of my career,” said B.J. Harris, who served in the role of Executive Director since 2017. “I’m forever grateful to the Board of Directors and staff, and look forward to seeing the continued growth of the Kansas Shrine Bowl and the organization’s increased impact on the patients of Shriners Children’s.”



The Kansas Shrine Bowl is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s. Since its inception in 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has been promoting Kansas talent and the incredible network of Shriners Children’s Hospitals by donating more than $3.8 million. To learn more about the organization and its cause visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com.