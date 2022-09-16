Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces Mammoth as Title Sponsor For 50th Event

HAYS, Kan. The Kansas Shrine Bowl on Friday announced Mammoth, a design build sports construction partner will be the game’s first ever presenting sponsor for its 50th game July 15, 2023 at Lewis Field at Fort Hays State University.

As title sponsor, the event will officially be called the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth.

The Shrine Bowl and Mammoth unveiled the 50th Game badge at the Hays Chamber of Commerce Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating this incredible milestone in Hays. I’m confident Fort Hays State and the community of Hays will be a gracious and supportive host for our 50th event,” said Shrine Bowl Executive Director B.J. Harris. “We look forward to celebrating with our alumni, Shriners, and anyone who has helped build the Kansas Shrine Bowl into a premiere fundraising event. We’re equally excited to see how the momentum from our 2023 game can propel us into the next 50 years.”

Since its first event in 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has raised more than $3 million for Shriners Children’s. The event is known nationwide as one of the largest Shrine Bowls, with opportunities for high school all-star football players, cheerleaders, and band members. The Shrine Bowl weekend is full of celebratory festivities, including a banquet, golf tournament, and clinics.

“We are honored to get behind the mission of the Shrine Bowl, the patients Shriners support, and all the participants and families,” said Mammoth CEO Jake Farrant. “This is a 50-year tradition that keeps getting better. We can’t wait for the game!”

Anyone who is part of the Shrine Bowl’s history as a player, cheerleader, band, ambassador or any kind of involved is invited to the 50th event.

The timing of Friday’s title sponsorship announcement coincided with the broadcast of Shriners 100th anniversary special airing on ABC affiliates around the country titled “Miracles Magic & Milestones.” A 30-minute TV special hosted by Kristen Bell, the program features patient stories, surprise guests, and celebration of 100 years of Shriners being the premiere health care organization for children.

Shriners Children’s St. Louis is the closest Shriners hospital to Kansas, and one of the destinations for funds raised by the Kansas Shrine Bowl.

“The Kansas Shrine Bowl has been a strong partner of Shriners Children’s St. Louis for five decades. Our team is exceedingly thankful for the support it has offered and the funding it has provided. To witness children helping other children touches our hearts. We will forever cheer on the future (and past) football players, cheerleaders, musicians and performers of the Kansas Shrine Bowl.” said Mark Venable, Shriners Children’s St. Louis administrator.

Sponsorship opportunities for the 50th anniversary game in July are still available. Contact B.J. Harris at (913) 602-8656.

“The Kansas Shrine Bowl is humbled by our partnership with Mammoth,” Harris said. “To have the support of such a fast-growing and well-run Kansas company is huge for us and I can’t wait to see how that relationship continues to impact our event and the patients we support.”