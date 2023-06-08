Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2024 Game Site

Kansas’ premiere all-star event returns to Emporia

Just weeks ahead of their 50th event in Hays, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce the return of the Kansas Shrine Bowl to Emporia in 2024. The 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth will be held Saturday, June 29th, 2024, at Welch Stadium on the campus of Emporia State University. “Emporia State’s Welch Stadium will be a great backdrop for our game, with a true all-star environment,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “We’re thrilled to welcome the Kansas Shrine Bowl back to Emporia for the first time since 2016,” said LeLan Dains, Director of Visit Emporia. “It provides a great opportunity to host students and athletes in our community and we hope they’ll take full advantage of all Emporia has to offer.”

“Emporia has always been a great host city for the Kansas Shrine Bowl,” said Harris. “We’ve had successful events each time we’ve returned, and we’re excited about what 2024 has in store!”

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is awarded following a competitive bid process which includes communities across Kansas. Since 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has been played in Lawrence, Manhattan, Wichita, Topeka, Hays, Emporia, Pittsburg, Dodge City, and Hutchinson.

In addition to the Kansas Shrine Bowl All-Star Football game and camp for eighty players, the Kansas Shrine Bowl event includes all-star band and cheer camps for more than two hundred respectively. Additional events include a golf tournament, banquet, parade, alumni reunion, tailgate party, and more.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an all-star high school senior, East vs. West, football game put on each year in Kansas, by the Kansas Shrine. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children, now known as Shriners Children’s. The Kansas Shrine Bowl has donated over $3.7M to Shriners Children’s.

Beginning in 1974, the flagship event has been the East/West All-Star Football Game. As of 2022, the West leads the series with 30 wins, the East has 17 wins, and there have been two ties. Recent NFL alumni include Cody Whitehair (Chicago Bears). Additional notable alumni include former All-Pro Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson, former All-Pro NFL Defensive Back Terrance Newman, NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, former Kansas State and Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Gary Spani, former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Mark Simoneau and many others.

Learn more about the upcoming 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl, Saturday, July 15th, 2023, in Hays, Kansas at www.KansasShrineBowl.com.