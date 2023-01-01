Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Players

KANSAS– The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.

The 2023 Head Coaches, as selected by votes from the 2022 coaching staff, trainers, managers, and camp directors, are Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider for the East and Hays High’s Tony Crough for the West.

Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The players selected to the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl join the just over 3,000 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.

“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”

“There’s a lot of good players out there and we feel like we were able to get some of the best in the state,” said West Head Coach Tony Crough. “We’re confident we have the guys that will represent the West really well.”

“These guys have been unbelievable players for their teams, and I know it means so much for them to be able to play in this game,” said East Head Coach Clint Rider. “We’re excited about the East Squad and the opportunity we have to compete in July.”

The Assistant coaches for the East team are Lorne Clark (6A – Olathe Northwest), Josh Lattimer (5A – Pittsburg), Weston Moody (4A – Wamego), Bill Arnold (3A – Hayden Catholic), Michael Glatczak (2A – Nemaha Central) and Kyle Schenk (1A – St. Marys).

Assistant coaches for the West team are Joe Schartz (6A – Manhattan), Mark Sandbo (5A – Salina Central), Jace Pavlovich (4A – McPherson), Marc Henry (3A – Clay Center), Tanner Hageman (2A – Kingman), and Matt Biehler (1A – Conway Springs).

2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl East Squad

First Last HT WT School Class Jordan Allen 6’4 240 Olathe South 6A DeAndre Beasley 5’9 175 Bishop Miege 4A Camden Beebe 6’4 315 Piper 4A Aidan Behymer 6’5 220 Blue Valley Northwest 6A Mikey Bergeron 6’2 190 Mill Valley 5A Dylan Birge 6’2 280 Olathe West 6A Jacob Bittner 5’9 165 Saint Thomas Aquinas 4A Landon Boss 6’2 220 Osage City 2A Eric Butler 6’2 230 Olathe Northwest 6A Jacob Carver 6’2 290 Rossville 2A Levi Cooley 6’4 315 Basehor-Linwood 4A Isaiah Coppage 6’0 187 Bishop Miege 4A Dagen Dean 6’4 215 Chanute 4A Connor Deters 6’6 290 Nemaha Central 2A Isaac Detweiler 5’11 180 Axtell 8 Man-II Spencer Doan 6’6 245 Lawrence Free State 6A Ben Evans 6’2 275 Hayden Catholic 3A Jesse Greenly 5’11 220 Atchison 4A Cooper Hajek 6’3 225 Nemaha Central 2A Kale Hammerschmidt 5’10 170 Eudora 4A Josh Herrmann 5’10 190 Sabetha 2A Jase Hovey 6’2 210 Louisburg 4A Keller Hurla 6’0 180 St. Marys 1A Thomas Ippolito 6’2 270 Blue Valley Southwest 5A Bricen Lee 6’1 180 Atchison County Community 2A Matt Lierz 6’1 190 Holton 3A Tyler Little 6’5 240 Galena 3A Mario Menghini 6’3 195 Frontenac 3A Luke Niggemann 6’4 205 Girard 3A Jerrit Norris 6’4 190 Troy 1A Malik O’atis 5’10 170 Shawnee Mission Northwest 6A Joe Otting 6’5 281 Hayden Catholic 3A Hayden Oviatt 6’2 205 Wamego 4A Joshua Parrish 5’8 155 Olathe North 6A Tre Richardson 5’11 170 Highland Park 5A Jack Schneider 6’1 180 Blue Valley West 6A Wade Spencer 6’2 221 St. James Academy 4A Ty Weber 6’3 230 Washburn Rural 6A JJ White 6’0 185 Pittsburg 5A Jamale Williams 6’1 240 Lansing 5A

2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl West Squad