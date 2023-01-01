Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Players

KANSAS– The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.
The 2023 Head Coaches, as selected by votes from the 2022 coaching staff, trainers, managers, and camp directors, are Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider for the East and Hays High’s Tony Crough for the West.
Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The players selected to the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl join the just over 3,000 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.
“This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”
“There’s a lot of good players out there and we feel like we were able to get some of the best in the state,” said West Head Coach Tony Crough. “We’re confident we have the guys that will represent the West really well.”
“These guys have been unbelievable players for their teams, and I know it means so much for them to be able to play in this game,” said East Head Coach Clint Rider. “We’re excited about the East Squad and the opportunity we have to compete in July.”
The Assistant coaches for the East team are Lorne Clark (6A – Olathe Northwest), Josh Lattimer (5A – Pittsburg), Weston Moody (4A – Wamego), Bill Arnold (3A – Hayden Catholic), Michael Glatczak (2A – Nemaha Central) and Kyle Schenk (1A – St. Marys).
Assistant coaches for the West team are Joe Schartz (6A – Manhattan), Mark Sandbo (5A – Salina Central), Jace Pavlovich (4A – McPherson), Marc Henry (3A – Clay Center), Tanner Hageman (2A – Kingman), and Matt Biehler (1A – Conway Springs).
2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl East Squad
|First
|Last
|HT
|WT
|School
|Class
|Jordan
|Allen
|6’4
|240
|Olathe South
|6A
|DeAndre
|Beasley
|5’9
|175
|Bishop Miege
|4A
|Camden
|Beebe
|6’4
|315
|Piper
|4A
|Aidan
|Behymer
|6’5
|220
|Blue Valley Northwest
|6A
|Mikey
|Bergeron
|6’2
|190
|Mill Valley
|5A
|Dylan
|Birge
|6’2
|280
|Olathe West
|6A
|Jacob
|Bittner
|5’9
|165
|Saint Thomas Aquinas
|4A
|Landon
|Boss
|6’2
|220
|Osage City
|2A
|Eric
|Butler
|6’2
|230
|Olathe Northwest
|6A
|Jacob
|Carver
|6’2
|290
|Rossville
|2A
|Levi
|Cooley
|6’4
|315
|Basehor-Linwood
|4A
|Isaiah
|Coppage
|6’0
|187
|Bishop Miege
|4A
|Dagen
|Dean
|6’4
|215
|Chanute
|4A
|Connor
|Deters
|6’6
|290
|Nemaha Central
|2A
|Isaac
|Detweiler
|5’11
|180
|Axtell
|8 Man-II
|Spencer
|Doan
|6’6
|245
|Lawrence Free State
|6A
|Ben
|Evans
|6’2
|275
|Hayden Catholic
|3A
|Jesse
|Greenly
|5’11
|220
|Atchison
|4A
|Cooper
|Hajek
|6’3
|225
|Nemaha Central
|2A
|Kale
|Hammerschmidt
|5’10
|170
|Eudora
|4A
|Josh
|Herrmann
|5’10
|190
|Sabetha
|2A
|Jase
|Hovey
|6’2
|210
|Louisburg
|4A
|Keller
|Hurla
|6’0
|180
|St. Marys
|1A
|Thomas
|Ippolito
|6’2
|270
|Blue Valley Southwest
|5A
|Bricen
|Lee
|6’1
|180
|Atchison County Community
|2A
|Matt
|Lierz
|6’1
|190
|Holton
|3A
|Tyler
|Little
|6’5
|240
|Galena
|3A
|Mario
|Menghini
|6’3
|195
|Frontenac
|3A
|Luke
|Niggemann
|6’4
|205
|Girard
|3A
|Jerrit
|Norris
|6’4
|190
|Troy
|1A
|Malik
|O’atis
|5’10
|170
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|6A
|Joe
|Otting
|6’5
|281
|Hayden Catholic
|3A
|Hayden
|Oviatt
|6’2
|205
|Wamego
|4A
|Joshua
|Parrish
|5’8
|155
|Olathe North
|6A
|Tre
|Richardson
|5’11
|170
|Highland Park
|5A
|Jack
|Schneider
|6’1
|180
|Blue Valley West
|6A
|Wade
|Spencer
|6’2
|221
|St. James Academy
|4A
|Ty
|Weber
|6’3
|230
|Washburn Rural
|6A
|JJ
|White
|6’0
|185
|Pittsburg
|5A
|Jamale
|Williams
|6’1
|240
|Lansing
|5A
2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl West Squad
|First
|Last
|HT
|WT
|School
|Class
|Will
|Anciaux
|6’6
|230
|Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic
|5A
|Jerry
|Arteaga
|6’2
|185
|Garden City
|6A
|Sam
|Becker
|6’3
|215
|McPherson
|4A
|Bradley
|Bond
|6’5
|290
|Goddard
|5A
|Cameron
|Bowyer
|5’11
|195
|Valley Center
|5A
|Eli
|Brunk
|6’3
|190
|Inman
|1A
|Ethan
|Burton
|6’0
|175
|Council Grove
|2A
|Kyle
|Butcher
|5’10
|250
|Campus
|6A
|Wesley
|Fair
|6’3
|190
|Wichita Collegiate
|3A
|Nolan
|Freund
|6’0
|188
|Kingman
|2A
|Luke
|Gebhardt
|6’0
|185
|Southeast of Saline
|2A
|Walter
|Gray
|6’3
|220
|Bishop Carroll Catholic
|5A
|Cauy
|Haresnape
|6’1
|260
|Smith Center
|1A
|Kade
|Harris
|5’11
|175
|Thomas More Prep-Marian
|2A
|Noah
|Khokhar
|5’9
|171
|Hutchinson
|5A
|Jack
|Kraus
|6’0
|240
|Andale
|3A
|Braxton
|Lafferty
|6’1
|195
|Little River
|8 Man-I
|John
|Martinez
|5’9
|165
|Pratt
|3A
|Riley
|Marx
|6’1
|220
|Andale
|3A
|Garrett
|McCreath
|6’2
|275
|Junction City
|6A
|Kenyon
|McMillan
|5’7
|155
|Salina Central
|5A
|Caden
|Miranda
|6’0
|246
|Maize
|5A
|Ricky
|Parga
|5’11
|265
|Newton
|5A
|LJ
|Phillips
|5’9
|205
|Wichita Northwest
|6A
|Jake
|Proctor
|6’4
|190
|Hesston
|3A
|John
|Randle
|6’0
|185
|Wichita Heights
|6A
|Jalen
|Rice
|6’1
|205
|El Dorado
|4A
|Bryce
|Salmans
|6’2
|225
|Hays
|5A
|Keenan
|Schartz
|5’10
|165
|Manhattan
|6A
|Grady
|Seyfert
|6’2
|270
|Beloit
|2A
|Keiondre
|Smith
|6’1
|175
|South Sumner
|8 Man-I
|Ty
|Smith
|6’1
|175
|Circle
|4A
|Jackson
|Swartz
|6’6
|175
|Chaparral
|2A
|Jace
|Thomas
|6’1
|195
|Scott Community
|3A
|Mason
|Thrush
|6’4
|283
|Maize
|5A
|Jaxon
|Vikander
|6’2
|215
|Manhattan
|6A
|Jett
|Vincent
|6’3
|185
|Canton-Galva
|8 Man-II
|Miles
|Wash
|6’0
|225
|Derby
|6A
|Mason
|White
|5’11
|170
|Andover Central
|4A
|Zane
|Zoglmann
|6’0
|190
|Conway Springs
|1A