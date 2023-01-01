Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 54 ° | Lo: 38 °

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Players

Shrine Bowl ReleaseJanuary 1, 2023

KANSAS– The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl. These players have been invited to participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth to be played at Lewis Field Stadium, Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas on Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m.

The 2023 Head Coaches, as selected by votes from the 2022 coaching staff, trainers, managers, and camp directors, are Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider for the East and Hays High’s Tony Crough for the West.

Players are selected each year by a combination of media votes and selections from the Kansas Shrine Bowl Coaching Staff. Players must be nominated by their high school coach or athletic director. The players selected to the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl join the just over 3,000 players who have participated in the annual event since 1974.

 “This is an incredibly impressive group of young men,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These players and coaches now have a wonderful opportunity ahead of them, one that is sure to have a lasting impact on their life.”

“There’s a lot of good players out there and we feel like we were able to get some of the best in the state,” said West Head Coach Tony Crough. “We’re confident we have the guys that will represent the West really well.”

“These guys have been unbelievable players for their teams, and I know it means so much for them to be able to play in this game,” said East Head Coach Clint Rider. “We’re excited about the East Squad and the opportunity we have to compete in July.”

The Assistant coaches for the East team are Lorne Clark (6A – Olathe Northwest), Josh Lattimer (5A – Pittsburg), Weston Moody (4A – Wamego), Bill Arnold (3A – Hayden Catholic), Michael Glatczak (2A – Nemaha Central) and Kyle Schenk (1A – St. Marys).

Assistant coaches for the West team are Joe Schartz (6A – Manhattan), Mark Sandbo (5A – Salina Central), Jace Pavlovich (4A – McPherson), Marc Henry (3A – Clay Center), Tanner Hageman (2A – Kingman), and Matt Biehler (1A – Conway Springs).

2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl East Squad

FirstLastHTWTSchoolClass
JordanAllen6’4240Olathe South6A
DeAndreBeasley5’9175Bishop Miege4A
CamdenBeebe6’4315Piper4A
AidanBehymer6’5220Blue Valley Northwest6A
MikeyBergeron6’2190Mill Valley5A
DylanBirge6’2280Olathe West6A
JacobBittner5’9165Saint Thomas Aquinas4A
LandonBoss6’2220Osage City2A
EricButler6’2230Olathe Northwest6A
JacobCarver6’2290Rossville2A
LeviCooley6’4315Basehor-Linwood4A
IsaiahCoppage6’0187Bishop Miege4A
DagenDean6’4215Chanute4A
ConnorDeters6’6290Nemaha Central2A
IsaacDetweiler5’11180Axtell8 Man-II
SpencerDoan6’6245Lawrence Free State6A
BenEvans6’2275Hayden Catholic3A
JesseGreenly5’11220Atchison4A
CooperHajek6’3225Nemaha Central2A
KaleHammerschmidt5’10170Eudora4A
JoshHerrmann5’10190Sabetha2A
JaseHovey6’2210Louisburg4A
KellerHurla6’0180St. Marys1A
ThomasIppolito6’2270Blue Valley Southwest5A
BricenLee6’1180Atchison County Community2A
MattLierz6’1190Holton3A
TylerLittle6’5240Galena3A
MarioMenghini6’3195Frontenac3A
LukeNiggemann6’4205Girard3A
JerritNorris6’4190Troy1A
MalikO’atis5’10170Shawnee Mission Northwest6A
JoeOtting6’5281Hayden Catholic3A
HaydenOviatt6’2205Wamego4A
JoshuaParrish5’8155Olathe North6A
TreRichardson5’11170Highland Park5A
JackSchneider6’1180Blue Valley West6A
WadeSpencer6’2221St. James Academy4A
TyWeber6’3230Washburn Rural6A
JJWhite6’0185Pittsburg5A
JamaleWilliams6’1240Lansing5A

2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl West Squad

FirstLastHTWTSchoolClass
WillAnciaux6’6230Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic5A
JerryArteaga6’2185Garden City6A
SamBecker6’3215McPherson4A
BradleyBond6’5290Goddard5A
CameronBowyer5’11195Valley Center5A
EliBrunk6’3190Inman1A
EthanBurton6’0175Council Grove2A
KyleButcher5’10250Campus6A
WesleyFair6’3190Wichita Collegiate3A
NolanFreund6’0188Kingman2A
LukeGebhardt6’0185Southeast of Saline2A
WalterGray6’3220Bishop Carroll Catholic5A
CauyHaresnape6’1260Smith Center1A
KadeHarris5’11175Thomas More Prep-Marian2A
NoahKhokhar5’9171Hutchinson5A
JackKraus6’0240Andale3A
BraxtonLafferty6’1195Little River8 Man-I
JohnMartinez5’9165Pratt3A
RileyMarx6’1220Andale3A
GarrettMcCreath6’2275Junction City6A
KenyonMcMillan5’7155Salina Central5A
CadenMiranda6’0246Maize5A
RickyParga5’11265Newton5A
LJPhillips5’9205Wichita Northwest6A
JakeProctor6’4190Hesston3A
JohnRandle6’0185Wichita Heights6A
JalenRice6’1205El Dorado4A
BryceSalmans6’2225Hays5A
KeenanSchartz5’10165Manhattan6A
GradySeyfert6’2270Beloit2A
KeiondreSmith6’1175South Sumner8 Man-I
TySmith6’1175Circle4A
JacksonSwartz6’6175Chaparral2A
JaceThomas6’1195Scott Community3A
MasonThrush6’4283Maize5A
JaxonVikander6’2215Manhattan6A
JettVincent6’3185Canton-Galva8 Man-II
MilesWash6’0225Derby6A
MasonWhite5’11170Andover Central4A
ZaneZoglmann6’0190Conway Springs1A

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 P...

KANSAS- The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the East and West teams fo...

January 1, 2023 Comments

Resolving to Get Finances on Track

Top News

January 1, 2023

Resolutions Good for the Body and M...

Top News

January 1, 2023

New Year Health Care Savings

Kansas News

December 31, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

New Year Health Care Savi...
December 31, 2022Comments
KHP Aviation Unit Scrutin...
December 31, 2022Comments
Vehicle Crashes Into Cree...
December 30, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Opening Late ...
December 30, 2022Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra