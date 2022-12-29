Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces 2023 Assistant Coaches

KANSAS– The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors would like to announce the assistant coaches for the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth. The assistant coaches are chosen based on the success of their season, as well as eligibility limitations and coach availability. The coaching staffs for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl features 14 of the most talented and respected coaches in the state, including five former All-Stars. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on the campus of Fort Hays State University, on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at 7 p.m.

The 2023 Head Coaches, announced earlier this year, are Blue Valley Northwest’s Clint Rider for the East and Hays High’s Tony Crough, leading the West.

The Assistant coaches for the East team are Lorne Clark (6A – Olathe Northwest), Josh Lattimer (5A – Pittsburg), Weston Moody (4A – Wamego), Bill Arnold (3A – Hayden Catholic), Michael Glatczak (2A – Nemaha Central) and Kyle Schenk (1A – St. Marys). The East coaching staff had a combined record of 67-17 in 2022, including State Championships from Glatczak and Schenk. The East staff has a combined five Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching appearances, Bill Arnold (West ’02, East ’09, East Head Coach ’10) and Clint Rider (West ’17, East ’22). The East coaches also include three former players, Kyle Schenk (’99 West – Smith Center), Josh Lattimer (’01 East – Fort Scott) and Michael Glatczak (’12 East – Centralia).

“I am grateful to be able to serve a first-class organization and participate in the 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl,” said East Head Coach Clint Rider. “This organization and game have impacted the lives of so many young people and the chance to be a part of it is truly an honor. Thank you to my family, our BVNW football community, and the Kansas Shrine Bowl for allowing me this opportunity.”

Assistant coaches for the West team are Joe Schartz (6A – Manhattan), Mark Sandbo (5A – Salina Central), Jace Pavlovich (4A – McPherson), Marc Henry (3A – Clay Center), Tanner Hageman (2A – Kingman), and Matt Biehler (1A – Conway Springs). The West Coaching staff had a combined 69-16 record in 2022, including 6A State Champion Manhattan. The staff also has a combined two Kansas Shrine Bowl coaching appearances. Head Coach Tony Crough returns to the Kansas Shrine Bowl sideline after serving as an assistant in 2022 and Conway Springs’ Matt Biehler will return after assisting the West in 2012. Crough also returns to the Kansas Shrine Bowl after playing for the West in 1999 out of Garden City and Joe Schartz returns after representing Dodge City in the 1993 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to coach in this great game,” said West Head Coach Tony Crough. “I was honored as an assistant coach and as a player to be a part of this life-changing experience and will cherish the opportunity to be a part of the Shrine Bowl experience once again. I’m excited to work with this first-class coaching staff and to play in front of our hometown crowd in Hays.”

“This staff is another shining example of the incredible coaches and leaders we have in Kansas,” said B.J. Harris, Executive Director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “These coaches have more than 240 years combined experience, 800 wins and have coached in more than 1,100 high school football games. I am confident they understand the challenge before them and are ready to lead our teams. These coaches will also serve as excellent representatives of the more than three hundred coaches that have donated their time and talents to the Kansas Shrine Bowl since 1974.”

All Shrine Bowl events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. In 2022, the Kansas Shrine Bowl donated $125,000 to Shriners Children’s and has given more than $3.7M since 1974. Shriners Children’s offers care for a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care, and sports medicine. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay. The 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl Presented by Mammoth will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, on the campus of Fort Hays State University, on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Additional information is available at www.kansasshrinebowl.com or by calling 913-602-8656.

Media selection is underway with the annual Kansas Shrine Bowl Player Selection Show set to air on Sunday, January 1st at 10 a.m. The show can be watched at www.KansasShrineBowl.com or www.Youtube.com/KansasShrineBowl.

For more information contact B.J. Harris, Executive Director, at [email protected] or (913) 602-8656.