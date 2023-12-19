Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces $100,000 Donation

KANSAS– As the 50th anniversary year of the Kansas Shrine Bowl concludes, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors, along with the staff, participants, ambassadors, corporate partners, supporters, and nobles from across Kansas are proud to announce a donation of $100,000 as a result of the 2023 event held Saturday, July 15th in Hays. Since 1974, the Kansas Shrine Bowl has now donated more than $3.8 million to Shriners Children’s.

“I do not know anyone who has got to the top without hard work. It takes a village to pull off the Kansas Shrine Bowl every year,” said Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors President Donnie Bohannon. “To everyone who contributed, your act of kindness and generosity may have been a moment to you, but it will stay with me and all of the children your support has benefitted always.”

In addition to this significant contribution, the Kansas Shrine Bowl also provided programming for all-star athletes and musicians from across the state. With the support of Shriners, corporate partners, and participant fundraising, the Kansas Shrine Bowl was able to house, feed, transport, coach, train, and entertain 80 football players, 169 band participants, 190 cheerleaders, 16 patient ambassadors, and more than 30 camp staff for nearly a week. These participants get to experience first-hand the incredible work of Shriners Children’s during weeklong camps that create a lasting impact for participants, ambassadors, and families.

The 2024 Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth is scheduled for Saturday, June 29th, 2024 at Welch Stadium on the campus of Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas. To learn more about how you can contribute to the wonderful work of Shriners and the Kansas Shrine Bowl, please contact the Kansas Shrine Bowl office at 913-602-8656 or reach out by email to [email protected]. For additional event information and to learn more about the cause, visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that produces annual events and related activities presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s offers care for a range of orthopedic issues, as well as care for burn injuries, craniofacial conditions, spine care and spinal cord injuries, colorectal and gastrointestinal care, and sports medicine. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.