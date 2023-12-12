Kansas Shrine Bowl and KWCA Announce New Joint All-Star Wrestling Event

KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals to debut on March 17, 2024

Kansas- The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to announce the addition of a new East vs. West senior all-star wrestling event in conjunction with the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. The KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 17th, 2024 at Fugate Gymnasium on the campus of Newman University in Wichita, Kansas. The event will feature around 60 of the state’s top wrestlers, both girls and boys, competing in an East vs. West team dual format. All net proceeds from the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals will benefit Shriners Children’s, previously known as Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“We’re thrilled for this opportunity to partner with the KWCA to showcase some of the best athletes in Kansas and increase the impact our organization can have for Shriners Children’s,” said Brice Kesler of the Kansas Shrine Bowl. “The opportunity to share the reasons behind our cause with the outstanding wrestling community throughout Kansas is going to be a great benefit for everyone involved.”

The KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals will continue the traditions of East vs. West all-star competition that has led to 50 years of success with the Kansas Shrine Bowl, generating more than $3.8M in donations to Shriners Children’s. The partnership with the KWCA will help bring a new philanthropic aspect to the KWCA’s mission of promoting and recognizing outstanding contributions and accomplishments in wrestling throughout the state of Kansas. The athletes who are selected to participate in the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals will have the opportunity, through fundraising initiatives and competition, to make a lasting impact on the lives of children while displaying their talents on a premier all-star stage.

“The KWCA is excited to partner with the Shriners to bring back the Senior All-Star Classic,” said Nathan Broeckelman, KWCA President. “This event will be a great showcase for our senior athletes across the state for one last go representing their respective high schools.”

Additional event details, along with complete qualification criteria for wrestlers, and more will be coming soon. Visit www.KansasShrineDuals.com or www.KansasWrestling.org to stay up to date on the latest news and updates regarding the KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals.

All Kansas Shrine All-Star Events are produced and presented to benefit Shriners Children’s. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s. Shriners Children’s is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.

Contact Kansas Shrine All-Star Events

PO Box 53, Spring Hill, KS 66083

(913) 602-8656

Contact the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association

325 Point Dr, Great Bend, KS 67530

(785) 871-7981

President – Nathan Broeckelman