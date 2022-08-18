Salina, KS

Kansas sets September 1st launch date for legal sports betting

Jackson SchneiderAugust 18, 2022

The State of Kansas and the Kansas Lottery announced Thursday that it is planning for a September 1st launch date for legalized sports betting in the state.

September 1st is expected to be a “soft launch,” which would include online gambling through apps such as FanDuel and DraftKings. The full launch is expected a week later on September 8th, meaning that physical locations in the state’s four partner casinos are expected to be operational in time for the start of the NFL season.

The Kansas Lottery owns the four casinos in the state, each of which can partner with up to three online sportsbooks. Boothill Casino announced deals with Bally Bet and DraftKings earlier this year, while Kansas Crossing has partnerships with both PointsBet and Caesars Sportsbook. BetMGM and FanDuel lined up access through Boyd Gaming operation of Kansas Star Casino. A Penn Entertainment-operated Hollywood Casino will give Barstool Sportsbook access to the state.

More information is expected in the coming days.

