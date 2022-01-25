Kansas Set to Visit No. 13 Iowa State

Game Notes | Live Stats | Watch | Listen

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Basketball team heads for Ames, Iowa, and Hilton Coliseum to play No. 13 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas heads into the game with momentum following a 71-57 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Allen Fieldhouse. The win improved the Jayhawks to 12-4 on the year and evened KU’s record in conference play to 3-3. For the second straight week, the Jayhawks are receiving votes in the latest AP Poll. Kansas went 1-1 last week after defeating No. 13/12 Texas 70-66 in overtime on Jan. 12, before falling late to No. 14/13 Baylor, 82-79, on Jan. 16.

At No. 13 in the latest AP Poll, Iowa State will be the fifth ranked opponent that Kansas has faced this season. Each of KU’s three defeats has come against a ranked opponent.

Chandler Prater led the Jayhawks with a career-high 18 points off the bench against Texas Tech, which surpassed her previous career-high of 14 points. Prater becomes the fifth different Jayhawk to lead the team in scoring this season, joining Holly Kersgieter (nine times), Aniya Thomas (three), Ioanna Chatzileonti (two) and Taiyanna Jackson (one).

Super-senior Julie Brosseau has hit at least two three-pointers in four consecutive games and she’s shooting 43.1 percent (22-of-51) from three-point range for the year. She is now 10 points away from reaching 1,000 for her five-year career, which spans time at three different schools.

Iowa State checks in at No. 13 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll this week with a record of 16-3 on the year. The Cyclones are 5-2 in Big 12 play following back-to-back defeats against No. 15 Texas and No. 15 Baylor last week. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in several offensive categories, including three-point field goals per game (10.4), three-point percentage (37.0) and free throw percentage (81.9).

Kansas and Iowa State have met 92 times all-time on the hardwood in a series that dates back to 1978. The teams have played at least once in each season since then. Kansas leads the all-time series 47-45, but Iowa State is 26-16 against the Jayhawks in Ames. The Cyclones have won six straight over KU at Hilton Coliseum and 13 straight overall in the series. The last Kansas victory over ISU was a 68-64 win on March 2, 2015 in Lawrence.

Up Next

The Jayhawks close out the month of January on Saturday, Jan. 29, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, against Oklahoma State. That game tips off at 1 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.