Kansas Set to Host BYU in Big 12 Conference Opener on ESPN

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football is set to host its third home game of the season on Saturday, September 23 at 2:30 p.m. CT, when the Jayhawks host BYU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for each team’s Big 12 Conference opener.

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN with Mark Jones (Play-by-Play), Louis Riddick (Analyst) and Quint Kessenich (Sideline) on the call.

Saturday’s showdown will be a battle of the unbeatens, as Kansas enters 3-0 for the second-straight season, marking the first time since 1991-92 the Jayhawks opened the season 3-0 in back-to-back seasons.

BYU comes to Lawrence with a 3-0 record after a 38-31 victory at Arkansas, while the Cougars have won seven-straight games dating back to the 2022 season.

Kansas vs. BYU will be the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams, while it will be BYU’s first Big 12 Conference game as a member of the conference. Kansas is 7-20 in Big 12 Conference openers all-time, winning its 2022 conference opener at West Virginia, 55-42. It will be the first time since 2005 that Kansas opened Big 12 Conference play at 3-0 against a 3-0 opponent (at Texas Tech).

The Jayhawks and Cougars have met once in the series history, dating back to 1992 when the two teams met in the Aloha Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii on Christmas Day, December 25, 1992. Kansas scored 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win that game, 23-20.

Kansas is coming off a 31-24 victory at Nevada in its first road contest of the season, in which junior Devin Neal rushed for three touchdowns and accounted for 148 yards of total offense. Kansas’ defense pulled together to record 10.0 tackles-for-loss, including a crucial 4th-and-1 stop by Kenny Logan Jr., to seal the victory.

Neal enters Saturday’s game with a Big 12 leading five rushing touchdowns and 7.3 yards per carry on 40 carries for 303 yards. Neal also ranks eighth nationally in all-purpose yards with 434.

BYU enters Saturday’s game averaging 31.0 points per game, while holding opponents to 15.7 points per game this season. BYU is led by quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has completed 55-of-90 for 660 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, BYU pitched a shutout in the season opener against Sam Houston and are led by linebacker Max Tooley with 18 tackles. The Cougars have forced seven turnovers through the first three games, which ties for eighth nationally.

Following Saturday’s matchup, Kansas will travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Jayhawks will then return home to host UCF on Saturday, Oct. 7.

