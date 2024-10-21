Kansas Set for 122nd Dillons Sunflower Showdown vs. No. 16 Kansas State

Game Notes | Watch | Listen | Live Stats

LAWRENCE, Kan. – One of the nation’s longest FBS rivalries is set to take place as the Kansas Jayhawks travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats in the 122nd Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott (Play-by-Play), Sam Acho (Analyst) and Taylor Davis (Sideline) on the call.

The Kansas vs. Kansas State rivalry dates back to 1902 and is the ninth most-played rivalry in FBS as the two teams square off for the 122nd time on Saturday. The Jayhawks hold the all-time series advantage at 65-51-5, while the two teams are tied at 28-28-3 in games played in Manhattan all-time.

The Kansas Jayhawks (2-5, 1-3 Big 12) enter week nine of the college football season following a 42-14 victory over Houston on Homecoming at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19. Kansas benefitted from 467 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) from redshirt junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who completed 16-of-21 passing for 247 yards and a season-high three touchdowns in the win. Daniels finished with a passing efficiency of 222.1, which led all quarterbacks last week nationally and is the second highest of his career (258.33 vs. Duke, 2022).

Kansas’ defense came up big, forcing four interceptions, including a school record-tying three interceptions by senior cornerback Cobee Bryant. Bryant’s three interceptions are the most by a Big 12 defender since Kansas State’s Allen Chapman picked off three passes on Nov. 3, 2012. The Jayhawks were causing havoc to the Houston offense all day long, forcing 6.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles-for-loss, the most tackles-for-loss in a Big 12 Conference game since Oct. 28, 2017, vs. Kansas State.

The Jayhawks remain among the best in the country in several statistical categories, tying for first nationally in third down conversion percentage (42-of-84, 50%) and redzone offense (24-of-24, 100%), while Kansas’ rush offense averages 213.3 yards per game, and the Jayhawk defense has forced 13 turnovers, good for 20th nationally.

The Kansas State Wildcats (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) clinched bowl eligibility with a 45-18 victory at West Virginia last week, in a game that sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson threw for a career-high 298 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-29 passing. Johnson connected with nine different receivers in the win, while running back DJ Giddens reached the endzone twice on 19 carries for 57 yards.

Following a 38-9 loss at Big 12 foe BYU on Sept. 21, Kansas State has rallied for three-straight Big 12 wins over Oklahoma State (42-20), at Colorado (31-28) and at West Virginia (45-18). The Wildcats rank atop the Big 12 Conference in rush defense, allowing just 83.1 yards per game to opposing offenses, while also having a top-10 rushing attack on offense that is averaging 222.9 yards per game, ranking second in the Big 12 Conference. Kansas State enters Saturday’s game averaging 428.1 yards of offense per game while allowing 333.4 yards to opposing offenses.