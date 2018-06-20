Salina, KS

Kansas Senators Speak Out on Immigration Policy

MetroSource NewsJune 20, 2018

Both of Kansas’ U.S. Senators are calling on the Trump Administration to end the practice of separating immigrant children from their families at the U.S.-Mexican border.

Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran have both spoken out against the policy, which has resulted in the separation of more than two-thousand children from their parents or guardians at the border in recent weeks. Roberts was also one of 12 Republican senators to send a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling for a halt to the practice.

