Kansas Senators Condemn the President

Local U.S. senators are reacting to the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says Trump missed an opportunity to publicly condemn Russia’s interference in U.S. elections.

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts also commented about yesterday’s meeting in Finland and agreed with the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia tried to interfere with American elections.

Jerry Moran: “Putin must know that meddling in our elections is not acceptable and that sanctions against Russia will only be lifted if their behavior changes. The president should use this as an opportunity to tell the Russians that our NATO alliance is strong as we work together against Russian attempts to undermine regional and global security and stability.”

Pat Roberts: “Russia remains a threat to our national security. Our Intelligence Community has proven Russia attempted to interfere with our elections. We have to remain vigilant when dealing with this dangerous adversary.”