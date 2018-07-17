Salina, KS

Now: 83 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 84 ° | Lo: 70 °

Kansas Senators Condemn the President

MetroSource NewsJuly 17, 2018

Local U.S. senators are reacting to the meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says Trump missed an opportunity to publicly condemn Russia’s interference in U.S. elections.

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts also commented about yesterday’s meeting in Finland and agreed with the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia tried to interfere with American elections.

Jerry Moran: “Putin must know that meddling in our elections is not acceptable and that sanctions against Russia will only be lifted if their behavior changes. The president should use this as an opportunity to tell the Russians that our NATO alliance is strong as we work together against Russian attempts to undermine regional and global security and stability.”

Pat Roberts: “Russia remains a threat to our national security. Our Intelligence Community has proven Russia attempted to interfere with our elections. We have to remain vigilant when dealing with this dangerous adversary.”

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Arrest Made in 2003 Beloit Murder

An arrest has been made in connection with a 15-year-old murder in Beloit. According to a release...

July 17, 2018 Comments

Gun, Cash Stolen from Home

Kansas News

July 17, 2018

Free Enrollment Day Bus Rides

Kansas News

July 17, 2018

Troopers Begin School Bus Inspectio...

Top News

July 17, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gun, Cash Stolen from Hom...
July 17, 2018Comments
Free Enrollment Day Bus R...
July 17, 2018Comments
Change Coming to Salina B...
July 17, 2018Comments
Farewell Reception For Sa...
July 17, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH