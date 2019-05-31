Kansas Senator Hurt While Hiking

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran is recovering after being injured while hiking in Arizona.

Moran was with his chief of staff to meet with the U.S. Border Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration on Thursday at the Arizona/Mexico border. As is his daily habit, he went for a morning workout before beginning his day’s work. Because he was in the Phoenix area, he decided to do a hike up and down a nearby mountain.

About 10 minutes from the end of the hike, Moran stepped over a rock and his ankle snapped. He couldn’t walk, and he certainly couldn’t get down the mountain.

Moran was in surgery Thursday to repair a badly fractured ankle and torn ligaments. He was expected to be able to get back to Kansas sometime Friday, and continue working for Kansans at home.