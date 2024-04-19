Kansas Sees Slightly Lower Fuel Prices

Motorists in the Sunflower State are enjoying slightly lower prices at the pump as the weekend beckons.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in Kansas to just under $3.29, this as the corresponding national figure rose to a few tenths over $3.67.

The cheapest gas was found yesterday in Mississippi, with the Magnolia State figure dipping slightly to just over $3.11.

Costs continued to be highest in California, falling incrementally on Thursday to just over $5.45.