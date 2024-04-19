Kansas Sees Slightly Lower Fuel Prices

By KSAL Staff April 19, 2024

Motorists in the Sunflower State are enjoying slightly lower prices at the pump as the weekend beckons.

As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular fell yesterday in Kansas to just under $3.29, this as the corresponding national figure rose to a few tenths over $3.67.

The cheapest gas was found yesterday in Mississippi, with the Magnolia State figure dipping slightly to just over $3.11.

Costs continued to be highest in California, falling incrementally on Thursday to just over $5.45.