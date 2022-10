The Sunflower State ranks dead last when it comes to mental health.

That’s the word from a recent report by Mental Health America. In its annual “State of Mental Health” report released yesterday, came in at number 51 behind the remaining 49 states and Puerto Rico, with the state’s high percentage of youth suffering from substance abuse weighing heavily in its poor showing.

In the same report, Kansas ranked 48th for Adults with any Mental Illness and Adults with Serious Thoughts of Suicide.