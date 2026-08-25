Kansas School Superintendent Arrested

A west-central Kansas school superintendent faces 10 charges including misuse of public funds, contributing to child misconduct by encouraging commission of a felony, and witness intimidation.

Jeff Michael Jones, of Ransom, was arrested at 1 p.m. Friday and released just before 7 p.m., according to a booking sheet from Ness County Sheriff Brandon Mitchell.

Jones has been superintendent for Western Plains Unified School District 106 since July 2015, according to his LinkedIn page.

In a statement Friday, Ness County Attorney Jacob Gayer identified the person arrested at Western Plains High School only as an adult male. The notice informed parents and others connected to the school that there was no danger to students, staff or the community.

“We have been informed that USD 106 Board of Education has officially placed (Jones) on Administrative Leave,” Mitchell wrote in a Monday email to media outlets. “There will likely be amendments to the formal charges filed in the 24th Judicial District of Ness County, Kansas by the Ness County Attorney’s Office.”

Jones was placed on administrative leave Friday, he said.

Jones also was charged with making false information; computer unlawful acts; official misconduct; interference with a law enforcement officer; permitting a false claim, value $1,000 to $25,000; aggravated intimidation of a witness; and theft of property or services, value under $1,000.

The misuse of public funds is valued under $1,000.

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Story via Kansas Reflector

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash