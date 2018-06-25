Salina, KS

Kansas School Funding Still Not Adequate

KSAL StaffJune 25, 2018

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled Monday afternoon that school funding is still not adequate.

According to the court, the State has not shown that the school finance laws enacted during the 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions meet the adequacy requirement in Article 6 of the Kansas Constitution. But if the State chooses to make timely financial adjustments in response to problems identified with its selected plan and the accompanying calculations and then by completing that plan, the State can bring the K-12 public school finance system into constitutional compliance with the adequacy requirement.

The court also held the new laws resolve the equity violations identified in Gannon V, the court’s October 2017 decision. The court additionally held that the newly-created equity violations alleged by the plaintiffs do not exist.

At the State’s request, the court withheld any remedial action until June 30, 2019, to give the legislature an opportunity to make the required adjustments.

This is the court’s sixth decision in this lawsuit.

