Kansas Sailor From World War II Identified

Todd PittengerJanuary 6, 2021

The remains of a Kansas sailor who was killed nearly 80-years-ago during the attack on Pearl Harbor are coming home.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Navy Fireman 3rd Class William L. Barnett, 21, of Fort Scott, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Sept. 14, 2020.

Barnett was on the ship the USS West Virginal when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS West Virginia sustained multiple torpedo hits, but timely counter-flooding measures taken by the crew prevented it from capsizing, and it came to rest on the shallow harbor floor.

The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 106 crewmen, including Barnett.

Barnett will be buried May 29, 2021 in his hometown of Fort Scott.

