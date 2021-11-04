Salina, KS

Kansas Safely Dispose Nearly 4 Tons of Meds

Todd PittengerNovember 4, 2021

Kansans safely disposed of nearly four tons of unused and unwanted medicines during last month’s National Drug Take-Back Day.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, law enforcement officers collected 7,742 pounds of medicines at 69 locations throughout the state during the October 23 event.

Kansans have safely destroyed a total of 229,556 pounds of medications in the 21 collection days that have been held since 2010. Law enforcement agencies turn the drugs they collect over to the DEA, which safely destroys the medications.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at many local law enforcement locations as well as a limited number of other locations. Kansans should contact their local sheriff’s office or police department for more information.

