Kansas Recognized For Business Deal

The state of Kansas has been recognized nationally for a recent multi-billion dollar business deal.

According to Governor Laura Kelly;s Office, Business Facilities magazine has recognized Kansas with a 2022 Deal of the Year Impact Award. The award in the Innovation Megaproject category resulted from Panasonic Energy’s $4 billion decision to build one of the nation’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities in De Soto.

A Business Facilities editor noted that Kansas captured the Innovation Megaproject title for a few reasons:

It is largest private investment in Kansas history.

The megaproject is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs in a 3 million square foot facility.

Kansas’ role in global supply chains helped the state land Panasonic.

Panasonic officially broke ground on the state-of-the-art facility in November 2022. The facility will create and supply lithium-ion batteries and accelerate the future of electric vehicle innovation on a global scale.

The development will have ripple effects throughout the state and regional economy, supporting an estimated 4,000 additional jobs created by suppliers and community businesses and 16,500 construction jobs as cited in an independent Wichita State University economic impact study.

Business Facilities announced Impact Awards in 18 categories as part of its 2022 Deal of the Year Awards. Last year, Kansas won an Impact Award in the Specialty Manufacturing category for the new wet pet food manufacturing plant Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced for Tonganoxie.