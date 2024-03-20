Kansas Ranks High in Fatal Crashes

A new study has revealed a concerning trend in fatal motor vehicle collisions across the United States. Between 2012 and 2021, certain states have seen a significant increase in fatal crashes involving another vehicle, with Kansas ranking in the top 10.

According to the Journo Research organization, the comprehensive research was conducted by Florida Personal Injury Lawyers Anidjar & Levine, and analyzed extensive data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The study examined the percentage and number of fatal crashes involving another vehicle in each state, comparing figures from 2012 and 2021 to identify the largest increases.

Among other things, the research found Kansas ranked 9th, with its rate of such crashes increasing from 38.59% to 47.51%, a 23.12% rise.

The top 10 list includes:

Delaware has emerged as the state with the most significant increase. In 2012, 29.63% of its fatal crashes involved a collision with another vehicle (32 out of 108), which rose sharply to 46.97% (62 out of 132) in 2021. This represents an increase of 58.52% in fatal collisions involving another vehicle over the ten-year period.

Conversely, the five states at the bottom of the ranking demonstrated a decrease in the percentage of fatal crashes where one vehicle collided with another. Iowa, ranked 46th, saw a decrease from 40.61% in 2012 to 37.69% in 2021, a reduction of 7.18%. New Hampshire, at 47th, experienced a decrease from 30.69% to 28.30%, marking a 7.79% reduction. Maine, in the 48th spot, saw its rate decline from 37.09% to 34.07%, an 8.12% decrease. South Dakota, ranking 49th, experienced a reduction from 38.14% to 33.59%, a 11.93% decrease.

Lastly, Hawaii, at the bottom of the list, saw the most significant reduction from 44 out of 114 fatal crashes (38.60%) in 2012, to 25 out of 95 (26.60%) in 2021, a substantial decrease of 31.09%.

Methodology: The analysis was based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, focusing on the percentage and number of fatal crashes involving another vehicle in each state. The study compared data from 2012 and 2021, calculating the percentage increase in such collisions to identify states with the most significant escalation in this period.