Kansas Ranked #19 in AP Poll After 5-0 Start

LAWRENCE, KAN. — The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top-25 College Football Poll, it was announced Sunday. This is Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009.

The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009, with wins at home against Tennessee Tech (Sept. 2, 56-10), Duke (Sept. 24, 35-27) and Iowa State (Oct. 1, 14-11) and on the road at West Virginia (Sept. 10, 55-42) and Houston (Sept. 17, 48-30).

The No. 19 ranking is Kansas’ 110th appearance on the AP Poll all-time, with its highest ranking at No. 2 coming on Nov. 18, 2007. Kansas has been ranked No. 19 nine times, most recently on Oct. 25, 2008.

The Jayhawks previously received 125 votes in the week five AP Poll on Sept. 25.

Through five games, Kansas is averaging 41.6 points per game, which ranks 12th nationally, while averaging 421.8 total yards of offense.

In its 14-11 win against Iowa State on Saturday, Kansas held Iowa State to 26 rushing yards, the fewest yards allowed by a KU defense since 2009, when Kansas held UTEP to four rushing yards.

Kansas will play its third straight home game when it plays host to TCU on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The Homecoming contest will be televised on FS1, while ESPN’s College Gameday will be onsite at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the first time.

The Jayhawks will then hit the road for two-game road trip at Oklahoma (Oct. 15) and Baylor (Oct. 22). Tickets for the remaining Kansas home games against TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas can be purchased here.