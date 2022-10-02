Salina, KS

Now: 62 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 55 °

Kansas Ranked #19 in AP Poll After 5-0 Start

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 2, 2022

LAWRENCE, KAN. — The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top-25 College Football Poll, it was announced Sunday. This is Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 24, 2009.

The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009, with wins at home against Tennessee Tech (Sept. 2, 56-10), Duke (Sept. 24, 35-27) and Iowa State (Oct. 1, 14-11) and on the road at West Virginia (Sept. 10, 55-42) and Houston (Sept. 17, 48-30).

The No. 19 ranking is Kansas’ 110th appearance on the AP Poll all-time, with its highest ranking at No. 2 coming on Nov. 18, 2007. Kansas has been ranked No. 19 nine times, most recently on Oct. 25, 2008.

The Jayhawks previously received 125 votes in the week five AP Poll on Sept. 25.

Through five games, Kansas is averaging 41.6 points per game, which ranks 12th nationally, while averaging 421.8 total yards of offense.

In its 14-11 win against Iowa State on Saturday, Kansas held Iowa State to 26 rushing yards, the fewest yards allowed by a KU defense since 2009, when Kansas held UTEP to four rushing yards.

Kansas will play its third straight home game when it plays host to TCU on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The Homecoming contest will be televised on FS1, while ESPN’s College Gameday will be onsite at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the first time.

The Jayhawks will then hit the road for two-game road trip at Oklahoma (Oct. 15) and Baylor (Oct. 22). Tickets for the remaining Kansas home games against TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas can be purchased here.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Kansas Ranked #19 in AP Poll After ...

LAWRENCE, KAN. -- The Kansas Jayhawks are ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top-25 College Foot...

October 2, 2022 Comments

Street Art, Mural Festival Begins T...

Top News

October 2, 2022

Online Workshop Helps With Discover...

Kansas News

October 2, 2022

Kansas Football to Host ESPN Colleg...

Sports News

October 2, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Online Workshop Helps Wit...
October 2, 2022Comments
Half-Staff Flags Monday
October 2, 2022Comments
Schools Observing Anti-Bu...
October 2, 2022Comments
Free Landfill Event Plann...
October 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra