Kansas Professors’ Children Fight ICE about His Pending Deportation

KSAL StaffFebruary 7, 2018

A Kansas professor and father of three is facing deportation.

Syed Ahmed Jamal lawfully traveled to the U.S. over 30-years ago on an education visa from Bangladesh and continued to obtain various student visas while pursuing graduate degrees.

Eventually Jamal applied for and obtained an H-1B visa for highly skilled workers, which allowed him to go to work as a chemistry professor at Park University in Kansas City.

Jamal is married with three children who have since set up GoFundMe and Change-dot-org accounts to petition ICE to stay their father’s deportation.

