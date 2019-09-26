Kansas Prison Inmate Died of Natural Causes

The death of a Kansas prison inmate has been determined to be of natural causes.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, preliminary autopsy results indicate Norton Correctional Facility Central Unit offender Jeremy J. Palmer, died as a result of a cardiac event earlier this month.

Palmer fell ill while working at a private industry worksite last week, on September 16th. Co-workers performed CPR until arrival of Phillips County Emergency Medical Services. He was transported by ambulance to the Norton County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Palmer was serving a 97-month sentence for previous convictions in Barton, Ford and Thomas counties.

The Norton Correctional Facility houses low-medium and minimum-custody male offenders and has a population of 970.