Kansas Poet Laureate Wraps Up Salina Poetry Series

The current Poet Laureate of Kansas will wrap up the 38th Salina Spring Poetry Series.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, the poetry series concludes on Tuesday, April 26, with a reading by Kansas Poet Laureate Huascar Medina.

The reading will begin at 7 pm at Homewood Suites (115 E. Mulberry St.) in the outdoor courtyard. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to donate to support visiting artist fees. A cash bar will be available for refreshments, and reservations can be made at YaYa’s Euro Bistro (251 S. Santa Fe Ave.) by calling 785-515-2422 to enjoy dinner before or after the event.

“Salina is a great arts town. I am excited to have an opportunity to read in a community that’s so passionate about the arts. The creative atmosphere in places like Salina allows for a climate of possibility. I am compelled to read new work and, of course, poems from Un Mango Grows in Kansas,” says Huascar Medina.

“Huascar has played an important role as curating poet in this year’s poetry series,” says Anna Pauscher Morawitz, Operations & Development Manager at Salina Arts & Humanities. “We are privileged to have experienced the poets selected by Huascar for this month’s readings, and now we have an opportunity to listen to and celebrate his work.”

Huascar Medina is the current Poet Laureate of Kansas (2019-2022), Lit Editor for seveneightfive magazine, creator/host of Kansas is Lit on 785live.com, a staff editor at South Broadway Press, and a freelance writer. He’s published two collections of poetry, Un Mango Grows in Kansas (2020) and How to Hang the Moon (2017). His words have appeared in The New York Times, Latino Book Review, Flint Hills Review, and elsewhere.