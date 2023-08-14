Kansas Places 93 Student-Athletes on the Spring Academic All-Big 12 Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 Spring Academic All-Big 12 Team on Monday, with a total of 846 student-athletes earning the honor. Kansas had 93 student-athletes on the list, with 81 on the first team and 12 on the second team.

Of the 93 student-athletes listed on the team, seven earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the Spring semester. Those student-athletes include Abby Glynn (women’s golf), Melia Martin (rowing), Jackalynn Woelfel (rowing), Makenna Anderson (women’s track and field), Lexy Farrington (women’s track and field), Tori Thomas (women’s track and field) and Satanya Wright (women’s track and field).

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA for their respected academic career or for the two previous semesters. The student-athletes also must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

The Kansas Women’s Track and Field team led the Jayhawks with 23 honorees, followed by rowing and men’s track and field with 22. Softball listed nine student-athletes, while men’s golf and baseball had five apiece. Women’s tennis listed four and women’s golf listed three.

To see the complete list of student-athletes recognized on the team, click here.