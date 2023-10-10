Kansas Officials Condemn Attacks In Israel

Kansas officials are condemning the Hamas attacks against Israel.

Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Kris Kobach issued a joint statement noting that they extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted by the attacks. They say law enforcement, emergency management and homeland security officials are guarding against any potential threats to the safety of Kansas’ Jewish communities.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall is ready to help Kansans with ties to Israel. Marshall’s Salina office is asking any Kansas resident with family or loved ones in Israel to contact them.

Marshall says he condemns the Hamas attacks in Israel, and his office is ready to help Kansans in Israel find their way out and on to safety.