Kansas No. 1 in preseason USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll

KU Athletics ReleaseOctober 25, 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the fourth time in school history Kansas men’s basketball is ranked No. 1 in the preseason USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll released Thursday. The 2018-19 Jayhawks join the 1996-97, 2004-05 and 2009-10 KU squads in being preseason No. 1 in the coaches’ poll.

With Kansas being No. 1 in the Associated Press preseason poll released Oct. 22, KU has now been No. 1 in both preseason polls three times in 2004-05, 2009-10 and now 2018-19.

This is the fourth-straight year the Jayhawks have opened the season in the top-five and KU is ranked in the preseason for the 27th time in time in the 30-year history of the poll.

The No 1 ranking marks the ninth time KU has been preseason No. 3 or higher in the coaches’ poll. Additionally, it is the 13th time in the Bill Self era the Jayhawks have been preseason seventh or higher, including each of the last seven seasons.

Kansas could potentially play 10 games against teams ranked in the coaches’ preseason poll this season. Those include: No. 2 Kentucky, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Villanova, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Kansas State, No. 13 West Virginia and No. 21. TCU.

In 2017-18 Kansas opened the year No. 3 in the preseason coaches’ poll and ended No. 3.

2018-19 USA TODAY Coaches Poll (preseason)
Rank. Team (2017-18 record)
1. KANSAS (31-8)
2. Kentucky (26-11)
3. Duke (29-8)
4. Gonzaga (32-5)
5. Virginia (31-3)
6. Tennessee (26-9)
7. North Carolina (26-11)
8. Villanova (36-4)
9. Nevada (29-8)
10. Michigan State (30-5)
11. Kansas State (25-12)
12. Auburn (26-8)
13. West Virginia (26-11)
14. Syracuse (23-14)
15. Florida State (23-12)
16. Oregon (23-13)
17. Virginia Tech (21-12)
18. Michigan (33-8)
19. Mississippi State (25-12)
20. UCLA (21-12)
21. TCU (21-12)
22. Purdue (30-7)
23. Clemson (25-10)
24. Washington (21-13)
25. Nebraska (22-11)

Kansas No. 1 in preseason USA TODAY...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the fourth time in school history Kansas men's basketball is ranked No. 1 in ...

October 25, 2018

