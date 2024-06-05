Kansas, Nation Corn Yield Contest

Celebrating a remarkable milestone, Kansas Corn joins the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) in announcing the launch of the 60th annual National Corn Yield Contest. This iconic event has been a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of corn growers across the nation. The Kansas Corn Yield Contest, partners with the national contest to recognize and award Kansas growers.

Kansas growers who enter the NCYC are automatically entered in the Kansas Corn Yield Contest. The Kansas Corn Yield Contest is linked to the national contest, allowing growers to submit one registration and one harvest form for both the national and state contests.

Among the highlights of the national competition is Class J, the Nitrogen Management Class, which enters its second year, showcasing opportunities to think differently about fertilizer management while still achieving high yields. Last year, Kansas farmer, Francis Kelsey from Shawnee County placed 15th in the national pilot program for this special class.

Registration is now open until August 14, 2024 at ncga.com. Enter by June 30, 2024 to save with a special $75 early entry rate. July 1 through August 14: Full entry fee rate of $110 through Aug. 14. All harvest forms will be due by Nov. 30. Many seed companies pay for entry and membership fees for growers through the NCYC voucher program.

In the Kansas Corn Yield Contest, growers compete for cash prizes and recognition for irrigated and non-irrigated yields in ten districts as well as awards for the state’s top irrigated and top non-irrigated entries. Kansas CYC prizes will be awarded at the Kansas Corn Symposium in January 2025. In the National Corn Yield Contest, winners will receive national recognition in publications, as well as other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. NCYC winners will be honored at the 2025 Commodity Classic in Denver.

_ _ _

Kansas Corn Yield Details