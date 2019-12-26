Salina, KS

Kansas Music Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Todd PittengerDecember 26, 2019

A Salina band and a Salina percussionist will among the new 2020 inductees into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame.

According to the organization,  voting is over and the results are confirmed. On May 2nd, 2020, at Liberty Hall in Lawrence the following will be inducted:

  • Jay MowBray – Wichita
  • Terry Swope – KC
  • Byron Berline – Caldwell
  • Midnight Flyer – Salina
  • Cruisin’ – Lawrence/Topeka
  • Donnie Miller – Coffeyville (Bill Lee Award)
  • Dean Kranzler – Salina (Bob Hapgood Award)
  • Johnnie Taylor – KC
  • The Embarrassment – Wichita
  • Kevin Mahogany – KC

The first six inductees listed will perform live on May 2nd

MowBray and Swope will be inducted separately, but will perform together with their band KC Aces.

A special room rate for the weekend of May 1st and 2nd is available at The Hilton Doubletree, and at Tru by Hilton in Lawrence. Be sure and ask for the KMHoF discount rate.

As in years past, the KMHoF UnPlugged event will occur Friday, May 1st at the Boulevard Grille in the Doubletree Hotel.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

