Kansas Music Hall of Fame Announces Nominees

Todd PittengerJuly 2, 2019

The nominees to be inducted into the 2019 class of the Kansas Music Hall of Fame have been announced. The organization released the new ballot as it hosted events in Lawrence and in Bennington.

Board of Directors Member David Wiggins tells KSAL News there are 42 nominees. Member of the organization can vote for up to 10 nominees.

 

Wiggins says that voters can also write-in up to three nominees who are not on the list. Nominees must have had a career in Kansas of at least 20 years.

 

Central Kansas Nominees include Dean Kranzler, and also Jack Trice and Midnight Flyer.

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame was established in August, 2004, to recognize and honor performers and others who have made significant contributions to the musical history of the state of Kansas and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. The Hall of Fame will endeavor to promote public interest in the musicians of the past and encourage those of the present and futur

The event in Bennington featured a jam session at the depot facility.

 

Kansas Music Hall of Fame jam tonite in Bennington. Nominees for the new HOF class are being announced.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Monday, July 1, 2019

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019.

